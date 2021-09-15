Client Service Officer – Talent Pool

Current and future ongoing, temporary, full-time, and part-time vacancies

Locations: metropolitan or regional NSW

Clerk Grade 3/4. Base salary ($74,117 pa - $81,158 pa) plus super and annual leave loading

Virtual information session

Come along to our virtual information session where you can find out more about our current and talent pool opportunities for a number of upcoming vacancies.

The live session will help you gain an insight into what it’s like to work for NSW Trustee & Guardian, the type of work you could be involved in to support vulnerable people in NSW and the application and selection process. You will be hearing from a range or our staff and it will be an opportunity to have your questions answered.

Date: Wednesday 15 September 2021

Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm AEST

Channel: Microsoft Teams (app or browser) RSVP: https://nswtgcareers.eventbrite.com/

About us

At NSW Trustee & Guardian, we protect, promote and support the rights, dignity, choices and wishes of our customers. Whether we are writing a Will, acting as an executor, attorney, trustee, guardian, or financial manager, we are here for critical moments in our customers’ lives. Join our dedicated NSW Government agency and make a difference in the lives of over 47,000 people each year.

About the team Our Estate Management division delivers highly empathetic, customer-centred financial management services to some of the most vulnerable people in NSW. We are going through an exciting time of growth and will be offering additional employment opportunities to ensure our customers are provided with responsive, timely and quality customer service.

About the role Client Service Officers are the frontline of our Estate Management division and provide a range of support to customers who are, for differing reasons including disability and financial abuse, subject to a Financial Management Order. A Client Service Officer is responsible for looking after customers’ financial and legal affairs by: making decisions for those unable to do this on their own

supporting people to make decisions aimed to promote independence and improve their quality of life

providing oversight to people who are appointed to privately manage the finances of a loved one or friend. As a Client Service Officer you will: consult directly with the customer in making decisions

liaise with family and friends when making decisions

make budget and savings plans

pay bills, approve the purchase of goods or services a customer needs, or allocate an allowance to support more independent living

manage incomes, superannuation and business interests

manage any debts and tax returns

manage assets like real estate, vehicles, and shares – ensuring things like insurance policies are paid and properties are maintained

liaise with financial institutions and other third-parties like Centrelink and service providers, such as chemists and supermarkets A talent pool, which is a record of candidates determined as suitable for the role, will be created for current and future ongoing, temporary, full-time, and part-time roles. A talent pool is valid for 18 months and is a great opportunity to be considered for vacancies as they arise. About you One of the most rewarding aspects about working for us is that at the core, our people are making a positive difference to the lives of vulnerable people. You are encouraged to apply if you are: committed to providing insightful and timely customer service on often sensitive matters

able to communicate with people of all abilities, and assist customers to understand complex situations

someone who nurtures relationships, both with customers and their support people to achieve optimal outcomes

able to demonstrate high levels of empathy and emotional intelligence, who can walk in the shoes of the people needing support

Essential Requirements

Experience or qualifications in disability services, social work, health, behavioural sciences or financial budgeting.

Willingness to be part of a rotating phone roster with morning and afternoon shifts between the hours of 9-5pm, Monday to Friday.

Willingness to have calls and emails monitored for quality assurance .

A lived experience with disability is desirable.

For more information about the position, view the role description.

What we offer

NSW Trustee & Guardian offers interesting, challenging and rewarding work that has real purpose. Other benefits of joining us include:

work-life balance with flexible work options including flex leave

leave options including 14 weeks’ parental or adoption leave

career development

Fitness Passport

Be part of something bigger. For more about joining us, visit our Careers page on our website.

How to apply

To apply for this role:

Complete the online application including all pre-screening questions.

Submit a resume (maximum five pages) and brief cover letter (maximum two pages) outlining your skills, experience and suitability.

Answer the following targeted question:

“Our Customer Excellence Principles are: Insightful, Empathy, Personalised, Convenient and Timely, Value and Overall Satisfaction”

Choose two (2) of the above Customer Excellence Principles and describe what they mean to you and how they influence your delivery of excellent customer service.

The above submissions will be used to pre-screen applicants. Additional tasks will be requested where necessary to assist with shortlisting and the interview process.

Read: writing your job application for tips with the application process.

Closing date

Applications close: 11:59pm, Sunday, 3rd October 2021

For enquiries, please contact: Rana Khoreiche, Principal Client Service Officer, on 02) 8688 2662 or email on rana.khoreiche@tag.nsw.gov.au or John Gregory, Principal Client Service Officer on 02) 8688 1346 or email on john.gregory@tag.nsw.gov.au .

If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process or workplace, please let us know.

Offers of employment will be subject to reference checks and relevant clearances.

Our commitment to diversity

Our workplace reflects the diverse community we serve. We encourage applications from all backgrounds, experiences and abilities. This includes women, people with disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, the LGBTI community and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.