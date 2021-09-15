Guardian - Talent Pool

Current and future ongoing, temporary, full-time, and part-time vacancies

Various metropolitan or regional NSW locations

Clerk Grade 3/4

Base salary ($74,117 pa - $81,158 pa) plus super and annual leave loading

Virtual information session

Come along to our virtual information session where you can find out more about our current and talent pool opportunities for a number of upcoming vacancies.

The live session will help you gain an insight into what it’s like to work for NSW Trustee & Guardian, the type of work you could be involved in to support vulnerable people in NSW and the application and selection process. You will be hearing from a range of staff and it will be an opportunity to have your questions answered.

Date: Wednesday 15 September 2021

Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm AEST

Channel: Microsoft Teams (app or browser) RSVP: https://nswtgcareers.eventbrite.com/

About us

At NSW Trustee & Guardian, we protect, promote and support the rights, dignity, choices and wishes of our customers. Whether we are writing a Will, acting as an executor, attorney, trustee, guardian, or financial manager, we are here for critical moments in our customers’ lives. Join our dedicated NSW Government agency and make a difference in the lives of over 47,000 people each year.

About the team The Public Guardian promotes the rights and interests of people with disability through the practice of guardianship, advocacy and education. The Public Guardian can be appointed by a court or tribunal to make health and lifestyle decisions for people who are unable to on their own, or with support. Decisions such as where a person might live, their medical and dental treatment, health care, and other services. We are going through an exciting time of growth and will be offering additional employment opportunities to ensure our customers are provided with responsive, timely and quality customer service.

About the role

The role of a guardian is to understand who the represented person is, what is important to them in their life, and as far as possible, make decisions that they would have made if they had decision-making ability.

Guardians ensure that their customers’ welfare and interests are maintained and seek evidence to support the decision-making process.

As a Guardian you will:

make decisions about where a person lives, the services they receive such as personal care and therapy

consent to medical and dental treatment and health care

prepare guardianship related case reports for the Guardianship Division of the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal

work with key stakeholder’s such as family members, health professionals and service providers to negotiate appropriate options and positive outcomes for the person.

A talent pool, which is a record of candidates determined as suitable for the role, will be created for current and future ongoing, temporary, full-time, and part-time roles. A talent pool is valid for 18 months and is a great opportunity to be considered for vacancies as they arise.

About you

One of the most rewarding aspects about working for us is that at the core, our people are making a positive difference to the lives of vulnerable people.

You are encouraged to apply if you are:

a passionate individual who champions the rights of people with disability

committed to providing insightful and timely customer service, often on matters which are complex, sensitive and time critical

a strong communicator able to work collaboratively with key stakeholders’ peers and customers to ensure optimum outcomes

able to build strong relationships and provide customers with support on making their life decisions

have a keen interest in social outcomes, justice and advocating for people, and can demonstrate high levels of empathy and emotional intelligence

Essential Requirements

Degree in social, health, behavioural sciences or related discipline or relevant experience

Willingness to travel throughout NSW

For more information about the position, view the role description.

What we offer

NSW Trustee & Guardian offers interesting, challenging and rewarding work that has real purpose. Other benefits of joining us include:

work-life balance with flexible work options including flex leave

leave options including 14 weeks’ parental or adoption leave

career development

Fitness Passport

Be part of something bigger. For more about joining us, visit our Careers page on our website.

How to apply

To apply for this role:

Complete the online application including all pre-screening questions.

Submit a resume (maximum five pages) and brief cover letter (maximum two pages) outlining your skills, experience and suitability.

Answer the following targeted question:

“Our Customer Excellence Principles are: Insightful, Empathy, Personalised, Convenient and Timely, Value and Overall Satisfaction”

Choose two (2) of the above Customer Excellence Principles and describe what they mean to you and how they influence your delivery of excellent customer service.

The above submissions will be used to pre-screen applicants. Additional tasks will be requested where necessary to assist with shortlisting and the interview process

Read: writing your job application for tips with the application process.

Closing date

Applications close: 11:59pm, Sunday, 3rd October 2021

For enquiries, please contact: Pamela Hall, Principal Guardian on 1300 076 694 or email on Pamela.Hall@opg.nsw.gov.au.

If you need an adjustment in the recruitment process or workplace, please let us know.

Offers of employment will be subject to reference checks and relevant clearances.

Our commitment to diversity

Our workplace reflects the diverse community we serve. We encourage applications

from all backgrounds, experiences and abilities. This includes women, people with disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, the LGBTI community and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.